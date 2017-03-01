Boy injured as storms pass through Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee boy has been injured after a tree fell on his home as severe storms passed through central Tennessee.

Clarksville Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Warren told The Leaf-Chronicle that the 12-year-old boy was injured Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Herron says there have been numerous reports of scattered damage across Middle Tennessee. He said there were reports of a possible tornado near the Cool Springs mall south of Nashville.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center tweeted that damage to power lines and trees indicates another possible tornado touched down in the city.

In addition, news outlets are reporting the storm has caused thousands of power outages across Middle Tennessee and a traffic backup on Interstate 65.

