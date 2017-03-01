BCM Museum moving forward with grant application after city approval

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, VA City council will allow The Birthplace of Country Music Museum to apply for a grant that can help the museum expand, following a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.

Museum staff want to expand into a 17,000 square foot building next to the museum for office and educational space. The estimated cost of the project is $4 million.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is offering a $600.000 grant; the museum says it already has a matching grant.

City council failed to give approval to apply earlier this month but museum officials said they’re happy the council finally voted “yes” tonight at their meeting.

“They were supportive this evening and we’re really grateful of that, they worked hard to make sure this was the right thing. Tomorrow we’re going to work really hard to get this submitted,” Director of the Birthplace of Country Music, Jessica Turner said.

Wednesday is the deadline to apply for the grant. If approved, they should hear back by this spring and they hope to have the museum expansion project complete by early 2019.

City council also approved a resolution granting final plat approval for a new Aldi grocery store at The Falls. The store is expected to open in the fall.

