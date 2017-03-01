AMC Theatres acquires Johnson City’s Carmike 14

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities movie theater will soon be operating under new ownership starting this month.

AMC Theatres recently acquired all Carmike Theatres including the one in Johnson City.

As a result, AMC will now re-brand all of those theaters with a new name and signage.

According to AMC, the Johnson City location will be changed into an AMC Theatre sometime this month.

It’s one of 400 facilities that will be re-branded. This means the Johnson City location will have more amenities, including recliner seating.

AMC adds that adults can now have an adult beverage at the movies. An AMC Theatre comes with a bar where you can get beer, wine and at some locations specialty cocktails.

These theaters also come with IMAX.

