AMBER ALERT: Authorities in North Carolina looking for missing 8-year-old

CANDLER, N.C (WJHL) – Authorities in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

Bailey Queen was reported missing out of Candler, North Carolina.

Investigators believe she was taken by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Queen.

Bailey was last seen wearing a white and orange t-shirt. She is 4-foot tall weighing 50 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her father is said to be driving a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate number YPX7062.

If you see her or the vehicle call police.

