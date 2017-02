JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Abraham Lincoln saw us through the greatest constitutional crisis in our history. But he was more than 50 years old when he became our President.

How did he spend the first half-century of his life? Mostly, he practiced law. We’ll speak with Steven Wilson, the Curator and Assistant Director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum at Lincoln Memorial University.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.