Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Unicoi County appears in court

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Unicoi County appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Ricina Patrick, 29, is charged with first-degree murder. According to an affidavit, Patrick intentionally and with premeditation killed Ricky Lynn Price by stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

Investigators believe the same knife that was used in Price’s murder was found in a jacket in a spare bedroom at the home where the murder took place.

Unicoi County deputies and state agents responded to a report of a stabbing at a home located in the 300 block of Tipton Street in Erwin.

When they arrived, Price was found at a neighbor’s home suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday night, Patrick was booked into the Unicoi County Jail.

During the arraignment hearing on Tuesday morning, Patrick’s bond was kept at $500,000 and she was appointed a public defender.

Her next court date is scheduled for March 2.