Weaver Elementary School parents weigh in on school’s future

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Parents at Weaver Elementary in Bristol, TN got a chance to voice their opinions to county administrators Monday, after learning that the school has structural problems.

School administrators sent a letter to parents saying that after consulting with a structural engineer they have to decide whether to close the school or keep it open.

Parts of the building are nearly 100 years old; the library roof is starting to sag and bow outwards.

Parents filled Weaver Elementary Monday night in a meeting with county administrators, parents brought up concerns like where kids would go to school if the school was demolished.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said if they go that route, most likely, 5th graders would go to Bluff City Middle and Kindergarten through 4th would go to Bluff City Elementary.

A parent we spoke with says she just wants Weaver to stay together as a school and she feels Evelyn Rafalowski wants to do the same.

“I really believe that she thinks we’re passionate about where we are and we’re a close knit group and she feels that the need to keep us together is important. I really am thankful we’re just hoping that whatever does happen, we end up staying together,” Weaver elementary school parent, Summer Rosebalm said.

Administrators said as of right now the building is safe and they’re still evaluating.

"As of today, we feel good about it for now but heavy loads of snow or wind would cause further concern. we're measuring it every week to make sure there's no movement," Sullivan County School  Board Chairman, Michael Hughes said.

If demolished, over 200 students would be relocated.

Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski said she plans to have a recommendation on what to do with the school by the school board’s April meeting.

