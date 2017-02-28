Volunteer High student arrested after drug search conducted by deputy, K9

Volunteer High School

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  A Volunteer High School student is facing multiple charges after a Hawkins County deputy and a K-9 officer conducted a search in the school’s parking lot.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said on Friday, the K-9 alerted his deputy on a 2001 Honda Fit. The deputy reported seeing a “leafy substance believed to be marijuana” on the front passenger seat of the car.

Officers searched the car and found a bag containing a “green leafy substance”, possibly marijuana, and they said they found $400 under the rear seat.

A teen was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to deliver in a Drug-Free School Zone. The teen is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

The sheriff’s office reports that no other details regarding this case will be revealed to the teen’s age.

