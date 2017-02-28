Two Morristown men accused of setting up social media profiles to lure, rob

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Morristown police report two men have been charged in connection to recent robberies they said were initiated on social media.

Morristown police say they received four reports from men who believed they made arrangements to meet a female. They came into contact with the assumed female on social media sites MeetMe and Tinder.

The men, police say, were lured to different areas in Morristown and robbed at gunpoint of cash and other items. One of the victims, according to a report, was physically assaulted when he resisted.

Investigators say the two men created profiles on other social media sites.

James Ward, 18, and Austin Anderson, 19 are both facing charges of aggravated robbery. Ward is facing currently facing charges in three separate incidents. Officers say more charges are pending.

Ward is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery for two incidents that happened on February 4th and 12 on Barkley Landing Drive.

Both Ward and Anderson are facing aggravated robbery for an incident that happened on Valentine’s Day on West Charles Avenue.

Wards is also facing attempted aggravated robbery for an incident that happened on Barkly Landing Drive.

Both Ward and Anderson are behind bars in Hamblen County Jail on $425,000 and $150,000 bonds, respectively. They are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning.

Morristown police caution against using social media to arrange face-to-face meetings with individuals they do not know.

