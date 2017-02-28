Tusculum’s first female president, Dr. Nancy Moody, announces retirement

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tusculum College revealed late Tuesday afternoon the school’s first female president is retiring at the end of 2017.

Dr. Nancy Moody has served as president for the past seven and a half years.

Moody submitted her letter of intent to retire to the Tusculum Board of Trustees Meeting earlier this month.

In her letter, she stated, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve as the 27th president, and first female president, of this historic institution. In the last 7.5 years, the most memorable events for me have been the relationships that I have had the good fortune of developing with students, the Board of Trustees, alumni, members of the local community, faculty and staff, and particularly with donors, most notably Verna June Meen. Verna June came to love Tusculum and her interactions at events with members of the Board and others. She expressed on more than one occasion, how proud she was to have provided support to Tusculum College for the Meen Center for Science and Math and for two endowments, one to fund scholarships and one to fund an endowed professorship in Chemistry.”