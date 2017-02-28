Tennessee set to name new wide receivers coach

Tennessee is in the process of hiring Kevin Beard as its new wide receivers coach, sources told GoVols247 Tuesday afternoon.

Beard will replace Zach Azzanni, who left last week for the same position with the Chicago Bears.

A former receiver at Miami, Beard has been on staff at Florida International as wide receivers coach since December. Tennessee declined to confirm the hire Tuesday afternoon, saying it wasn’t ready to comment on the matter.

Beard worked in an offensive quality control role at Georgia last season and was at Miami in 2014-15, working as wide receivers coach for the Hurricanes in 2015. Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott coached tight ends at Miami from 2013-15, before serving as interim coach over the last six games of the 2015 season.

After a four-year career in the Arena Football League, Beard started his coaching career as a high school assistant coach from 2010-13.

Tennessee has had six changes on its coaching staff since the 2016 football season ended.

Larry Scott – who worked with Beard at Miami – was promoted from tight ends coach and special teams coordinator to offensive coordinator after Mike DeBord left for the same position at Indiana.

Offensive line coach Don Mahoney didn’t have his contract renewed and was replaced by Walt Wells, who was elevated from an offensive quality control role last season.

Former Michigan head coach and Oregon defensive coordinator Brady Hoke replaced Steve Stripling as defensive line coach, after Stripling moved into an off-field role as Director of Football Program Development.

North Carolina’s Charlton Warren was hired as defensive backs coach after it was announced Willie Martinez would not return. Mike Canales was hired away from Utah State to be Tennessee’s new quarterbacks coach.