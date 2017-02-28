Tazewell Co. deputies arrest two on multiple drug charges

TAZEWELL, VA (WJHL) – Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on drug charges following a welfare check about possible drug activity at a local motel Monday.

According to sheriff’s office news release, when deputies arrived they made contact with Savanna Kestner, 28, and Joseph Harmon, 39, both of Tazewell, as well as found pills, Suboxone, cocaine and items used to make methamphetamine.

The Drug Task Force Meth Unit was called to the scene to disassemble what was believed to be an active cooking mechanism.

Kestner and Harmon were both charged with five felonies — three misdemeanor offenses including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Both Kestner and Harmon were taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell, Va., where they were being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.