Southwest Virginia man sentenced 60 years for producing child porn videos

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Prosecutors in Abingdon says a Galax, VA man, who was sentenced on Tuesday, took advantage of “vulnerable women to get close to children.”

Prosecutors revealed 37-year-old Richard Nofsinger gained the trust of single mothers to sexually abuse their young children.

Nofsinger was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Abingdon.

Nofsinger pled guilty to three counts of producing images of child pornography. A judge sentenced him to serve 60 years in a federal prison.

“This defendant is a serial predator, repeatedly targeting the most vulnerable in our community – single mothers and their young children. On repeated occasions, he gained the trust of single mothers to gain access to their toddlers so he could film himself engaging in sexual acts with those children. The court’s sentence takes a dangerous, serial predator out of our community and probably saved other single mothers and their children from future despicable acts by this defendant. I ask parents to be extra cautious about who you trust to care for your children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rick A Mountcastle said. “I commend the Galax City Police Department, the Secret Service, and AUSA Bockhorst for their outstanding work on this case.”

Investigators said they found on Nofsinger’s cell phone eight videos that had “sexually explicit images of children and showed Nofsinger engaged in sexual conduct with at least two different children.”

That evidence was presented at a hearing on September 7, 2016.

Investigators said they were able to identify the victims and recovered the t-shirt and sunglasses Nofsinger wore in some of the videos.

Nofsinger is also accused of killing a woman and her 21-month-old daughter. That murder case is still pending according to media reports.