Seaman shot and killed at Naval Station in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The U.S. Navy has released new details in the shooting death of a sailor at a naval station in Virginia Beach.

According to the Navy, seaman Colton Wright crashed his vehicle through an unmanned back gate at the base Friday night.

Sometime later, base authorities received a call of someone inside a hangar yelling and causing damage.

Responding officers found Wright’s vehicle outside the hangar heavily damaged.

Authorities say when officers caught but to Wright he refused to show his hands and made aggressive moves.

An officer fired a single shot striking Wright.

He was pronounced dead at a Virginia Beach hospital.

Navy authorities say they are conducting a criminal investigation in this matter.

