Proposed change to TN driver licenses is causing immigration controversy

sample drivers license TN

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee legislators are continuing to look at a controversial change to the state’s driver license.

State legislators are suggesting the words “Non U.S. Citizen” or “Visa” should be displayed across the top of Tennessee licenses.

Originally Senator Mae Beavers suggested the word “Alien” be printed across the driver licenses but says she conceded after receiving push back.

Immigrant rights advocates feel the bill singles out those who are not citizens and could make them feel threatened.

Beaver says the proposed bill is designed to keep non U.S. citizens from voting in the state of Tennessee.

