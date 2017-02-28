Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon goes live Tuesday, goal is $270,000

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tuesday dozens of people are volunteering their time to help raise money for our region’s only children’s hospital.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital is aiming to raise $270,000 during this year’s radiothon.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said in 2016 the radiothon raised $300,000 to help renovate a wing of the hospital that will care specifically for babies born dependent on drugs.

“That unit will help families come there and get the support they need and then it provides a different level of care for the babies as well,” Carter said.

This year, the hospital has multiple needs this money will help meet, “We’re working on some child abuse prevention efforts and then internally we have an O.R. expansion, operating room expansion,”

Six-year-old Madison King has gotten to know the halls of this hospital well since her cancer diagnosis in 2015.

“Children are special and very unique and they have to have a specialized type of care and that’s why a children’s hospital is so important. I wouldn’t trust Madison anywhere else,” Madison’s Mom Laura King said.

And without a children’s hospital in our region, “Oh wow if we didn’t have Niswonger Children’s Hospital really families would have to travel two, three, four hours away to get care but we have the exceptional clinical care right here in our back door in Johnson City,” Carter said.

You can be a part of the radiothon by phoning in a gift to 855-611-KIDS (5437) or text FORHOPE to 243725.

Or click here to donate online.

