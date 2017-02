A recent poll shows that Costco is still a favorite among shoppers when it comes to their favorite stores.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index found Dillards was right behind Costco, taking the second spot.

Both companies scored 83 out of 100 on the latest survey.

Customer satisfaction is also up nearly 5-percent after dropping two years in a row.

Experts say that rise might not be a good thing as the rise in happy customers is due in part to the continued surge of online shopping.