Milligan College swim team nationals bound

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2017) – Five individuals and five relay teams from the Milligan College swim team are headed to the 2017 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships.

Events are scheduled to run Wednesday through Saturday at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Georgia. It’s the 61st annual men’s championship, 37th annual women’s championship, and second straight time the event has been held at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

Highlighting the men’s side is Grant Callahan who qualified in three events and was an Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Conference performer in the 50 free and 100 breast. Sterling Burnett was an All-AAC swimmer in the 100 back.

On the women’s side, freshman Sara Farmer represented Milligan on the All-AAC team in the 100 back.

In all, Milligan had an impressive showing at the AAC Championships two weeks ago as the Buffs prepped for the national championships with 23 top-eight podium finishes, 17 best times, three new school records and three national cuts. They will look to add to their end-season success at the national championships.

For the complete list of Milligan swimmers competing, and the events they will swim, please see the list below.

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

Sterling Burnett – 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley

Grant Callahan – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke

Sara Farmer – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke,

Anna Hathcock – 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly

Matthew McFalls – 50 freestyle

RELAYS

Callahan, Burnett, Brian Sackett Jr., McFalls – 200 free relay

Hathcock, Emily Mark, Isabel Siegel, Alyssa Boyer – 400 medley relay

Hathcock, Mark, Farmer, Casey Knapp – 200 free relay

Sackett Jr., Burnett, Callahan, McFalls – 800 free relay

Siegel, Hathcock, Mark, Boyer – 800 free relay

The Swimming & Diving National Championships are scheduled to commence with the 800 free relays on Wednesday, March 1, at 11 a.m.