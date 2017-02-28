Loy finishes 2nd as Bucs place 4th at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Feb. 28, 2017) – The ETSU women’s golf team posted its best outing on Tuesday at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic as the team carded a 1-under 287 to finish fourth as a team. Leading the charge was Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) as she finished second individually with a 6-under 210 in the three-day tournament in Kiawah Island, S.C.

“This was a great team effort to shoot 1-under,” said head coach Stefanie Shelton. “I am super proud of this team, and every girl showed a great display of mental strength and control this week.”

The Bucs posted their best round of the tournament on Tuesday as they finished with a 1-under 287 score. Every Buccaneer shot 4-over or better on the final day en route to a fourth place finish overall. As a team, ETSU finished the tournament at 14-over 878.

Loy carded three excellent rounds as she shot even-par or better on all three days. On Monday and Tuesday, the sophomore posted back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69 en route to a second place finish individually.

On her final day, Loy inked four birdies and just one bogey, which was on the first hole. However, she sank two birdies in a row on holes two and three to recover from the start. The runner-up status was Loy’s third of her career, and her fourth top-5 placement in her two seasons at ETSU.

Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalore, India) had her best outing on Tuesday since joining the Buccaneer squad this season. The freshman streaked through the first seven holes as she recorded three birdies. On the last two holes, Kedlaya sank two birdies to finish at 2-under 70. The career-best round for Kedlaya moved her up 37 slots on the individual leaderboard as she finished tied for 39th with an 8-over 224 score.

Dominika Czudkova (Cesky Tesin, Czech Republic) finished just ahead of Kedlaya in the three-day outing. The junior shot 1-over 73 on the final day as she finished tied for 33rd in Kiawah Island.

Linda Dobele (Ogre, Latvia) rounded out the scores in the final round for ETSU as she finished at 3-over 75.

The Bucs will take a week off as they prepare for the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C. starting on March 9.