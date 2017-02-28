LG to build new facility in Clarksville, creating 600 jobs

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – LG Electronics Inc. is coming to Clarksville and building an entirely new home appliance manufacturing facility.

The company is investing $250 million in the facility and creating at least 600 new jobs.

Governor Bill Haslam made the announcement alongside LG officials on Tuesday to celebrate the company’s first washing machine operation in the United States.

“LG’s decision to establish new manufacturing operations in Tennessee is a testament to the business-friendly environment, ideal location and highly-skilled workforce we offer to companies around the globe,” said Haslam.

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 among all U.S. states for foreign direct investment job commitments in 2015, according to the 2016 IBM Global Locations Trends report.

“LG is proud to make further investments in America, to create jobs and to bring state-of-the-art home appliance production technology to the great state of Tennessee,” said Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company.

Song continued, “Over the past six years, LG studied eight states for the location of this facility. Tennessee is the clear choice for LG’s latest major investment in America, due to the state’s excellent business climate, quality workforce and central location for distribution to our U.S. customers.”

Construction on the 829,000-square-foot facility will begin in late 2017.

Starting in 2019, the factory will initially produce front- and top-load washing machines. Longer term, the 310-acre site offers the potential to expand for production of other home appliances.