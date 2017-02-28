Last chance for TN lawmakers to approve state library

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee lawmakers have yet to approve a multi-million dollar project to build a new state library and archives building.

According to Tre Hargett, Tennessee’s Secretary of State, this legislation year is the last chance lawmakers have to approve the $98 million facility.

Hargett says if the facility isn’t approved, he will have to look at other options for the space.

If the proposal is approved, the new building would be across from the new state museum that is under construction near the state capital in Nashville.