Kingsport Parks & Rec: 2017 spring adult softball registration underway

KINGSPORT, TN – The spring sports season is almost here. Kingsport Parks & Recreation is now registering teams for spring adult softball. Teams can have a maximum of 20 players on their roster. The divisions offered are Women’s Open, Co-Ed, Men’s Open, Industrial and Church.

League play is scheduled to begin the week of April 17. The entry fee is $350.00 per team with a $10.00 non-resident fee for all players who live outside Kingsport city limits (max: $50). The deadline for registration is Monday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Teams can register Monday through Friday at the Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All Church and Industrial teams must abide by the eligibility requirements mandated in the 2017 rules. To view a copy of the rules, please call 423-229-9458.

For more information, please contact Matthew Elkins at 423-229-9458 or matthewelkins@kingsporttn.gov.