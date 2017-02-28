Kingsport Codes Enforcement working with police dept., opened more than 1,000 cases of property maintenance violations in 2016

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport found more than 1,000 properties violated maintenance codes in 2016.

Kingsport Codes Enforcement leaders are now working to close the cases that remain open and say a joint effort with the police department helped them be more proactive.

“We had more complaints opened in the year of 2016 than we have ever had in the history of the city of Kingsport Codes Enforcement,” said Codes Enforcement Coordinator Melanie Adkins.

That includes over 1,000 cases of property maintenance violations like un-mowed grass, junk and trash, and abandoned houses.

“The year 2015, we had over 800 complaints that we opened,” Adkins said.

Adkins credits it to extra man power. A 39,000 dollar grant from Housing and Urban Development allowed her to employ police officers for 40 hours a week.

“Instead of going out to one of these streets and being reactive and answering calls on three or four houses, we may take the entire street and just address every violation that we see,” said Adkins.

But there is now a bit of a setback.

‘We’re cutting back to about 12 extra man power hours per week through the month of March,” said Adkins.

That is to save money for when frequent grass complaints start coming in April. To manage, she said she will have to prioritize calls.

In the meantime, she said Codes Enforcement is working to close the cases that are still open.

‘Whether it be issue a citation to city court or locate an owner, we are constantly working to try to find some resolution,” Adkins said.

Some properties were added to a “dilapidated list” to determine if they can be demolished.

Adkins said she hopes receive the same grant from HUD this year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.