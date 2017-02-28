Jonesborough man found with stolen handgun during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Jonesborough man Monday after he was found with a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.

According to a JCPD news release, officers stopped a maroon Kia Forte for failure to yield and during the stop officer made contact with the front seat passenger, who was later identified as Robert Lee Hawks, 32.

A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen handgun under the front passenger seat where Hawks was sitting.

Police said the firearm was comprised of a handgun frame that was reported stolen out of Knox County. The slide and barrel of the handgun found was reportedly stolen out of Lafollette, Tenn.

Hawks was arrested for two counts of theft for the possession of the stolen firearm parts.

An investigation revealed that Hawks was a convicted felon and he was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Hawks was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $13,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.