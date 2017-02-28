JCPD: Telford woman charged after passing counterfeit money at two stores

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Telford woman Monday after she used counterfeit money at a convenience store, as well as a local Walmart.

According to a JCPD news release, on Feb. 6 officers took a report about a $20 counterfeit bill being used at Roadrunner, 4700 N. Roan St. On Feb. 20, officers were alerted to three counterfeit $20 bills being used at Walmart, 2100 W. Market St.

Police identified Cecilia Heatherly, 41, as the suspect who was passing the fake money.

She was charged with four counts of criminal simulation.

Heatherly was served with warrants on unrelated charges when she was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

She was being held in the detention center on $18,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

