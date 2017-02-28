Hot shooting Tornado men top BAC, advance to conference semis

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team finds themselves in a familiar spot, the Conference Carolinas Tournament semifinals as the fourth seeded Tornado defeated fifth seed Belmont Abbey College 85-67 on Tuesday night. The Tornado had to hold off an early second half run from the Crusaders, but King extended their lead to take the contest.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 King, No. 5 Belmont Abbey 67

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 18-11; Belmont Abbey 14-15

HOW IT HAPPENED

King couldn’t have asked for a better start asJordan Floyd drilled a pair of triples and a Mack Owens layup forced a Belmont Abbey timeout three minutes in with King leading 10-2.

Malcolm St. Louisstarted a 9-0 King run with a layup and C.J. Good capped the spurt with a triple, giving King a 35-19 lead.

Back-to-back three-point baskets fromDerick Pope gave King their largest lead of the game at 45-23 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Owens made a pair of free throws to cap the first half scoring, giving King a 47-26 lead at the break.

The Crusaders started the second half on a tear, scoring the first 11 points to cut their deficit to 10 points.

In all, Belmont Abbey went on a 19-4 run, cutting the King lead to 51-45 six minutes into the second half.

However,Hunter LeVeau got the Tornado back on track when he drilled a triple to end the Crusader burst.

St. Louis then converted a three-point play, giving King a 57-45 lead.

Another Pope trifecta started a 7-0 Tornado spurt and Good capped the run with a layup, giving King a 66-49 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Tornado extended their lead to as many as 21 points on four occasions in the second half, taking the contest 85-67.

Pope led King with 21 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, including 5-for-5 from three-point range.

St. Louis followed with a double-double, posting 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Floyd scored 16 points and Good added 14 points and six assists.

Owens chipped in with eight points and six rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

Ben Ferguson led the Crusaders with 18 points, shooting 6-for-13 from long range.

Deion Lane posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists.

Gunna Hardarson scored 12 points and Jacob Wilson chipped in with 11 points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

This marks the fourth time in five years as Conference Carolinas members the Tornado have advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament. A season ago King won their first conference tournament title.

Pope came within one of his career-high with 21 points.

St. Louis posted his fifth double-double of the season. Two of those double-doubles came against Pfeiffer.

King advances to take on top seed Pfeiffer University on Saturday afternoon. The teams split the regular season series, King won 110-91 in the Student Center Complex and the Falcons took 114-111 victory in Misenheimer.

UP NEXT

King travels to take on Pfeiffer on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., following the first semifinal between Limestone College and Barton College.