Hawkins County wheel tax increase stalled during meeting

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A proposed increase to the wheel tax in Hawkins County did not move forward Monday evening.

Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey confirmed the stalled proposal.

Currently the state charges $24.00 to renew tags on a vehicle.

Counties can then charge a wheel tax in addition to the state cost.

The mayor says the $40.00 dollar increase would have gone to helping add money to Hawkin’s County general fund.

That fund is said to help pay for 91 different departments and agencies in the county.

