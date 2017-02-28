Hawkins County cemetery owner, Vickie Ringley, released from jail

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After spending more than two years behind bars, a cemetery owner who admitted to using her customers’ money for her own needs walked out of the Hawkins County jail this morning.

As part of a plea deal entered earlier this month, prosecutors agreed to release Vickie Ringley today. In return, she agreed to pay $500 a month in restitution moving forward. Jail records show her release time as 9:15.

Ringley’s arrest followed our Community Watchdog investigation, which prompted hundreds of people to come forward with concerns about the owner of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

Ringley pleaded guilty to forgery, money laundering, theft over $60,000 and failure to follow cemetery regulations.

