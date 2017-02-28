Greene County EMA prepares to open emergency storm shelters on Wednesday

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County emergency management says it will open some emergency storm shelters on Wednesday due to impending severe weather.

The following shelters will open at 2:00 p.m:

Debusk Volunteer Fire Department – 299 Debusk Road

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway

Opportunity House – 205 North Irish Street

Emergency management officials ask if you need to go to a shelter, please bring all the items you or your family member needs such as medications, bedding, blankets, pillows, and snacks.

If you have any questions regarding these shelters call the Greene County EMA office at 423-798-1729.

