Federal lawsuit threatens Dakota Access pipeline

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published: Updated:
Olivia One Feather
Olivia One Feather, center, of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, holds her fist up and cries tears of happiness after the Seattle City Council voted to divest from Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project and other business practices, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Seattle. Wells Fargo manages more than $3 billion of Seattle's operating account. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge is due to hear arguments about whether to stop the final

bit of construction on the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by the

Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.

The tribes have asked him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for

Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the $3.8 billion

pipeline to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribes say the pipeline threatens their right to practice their religion, which relies on clean

water. The Corps and company say the claim is lacking.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

