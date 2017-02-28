ETSU Bucs Bridges, Dean, Tarter garner All-SoCon honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (February 28, 2017) – The Southern Conference announced its postseason awards on Tuesday with junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.), senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) and sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) of ETSU Women’s Basketball earning all-conference recognition.

Tarter was a unanimous selection for First Team All-SoCon for the second year in a row as this season she became the first Buccaneer in program history to score at least 500 points while collecting at least 150 rebounds and 120 assists. The junior guard leads the SoCon in scoring at 19.2 points per game while also ranking sixth in field goal percentage (.444), second in assists (140), second in steals (65) and first in minutes played (1,036).

The Johnson City, Tenn., native ranks 9th in a single-season for points scored (556) in ETSU history while also ranking 15th in the NCAA in free-throw attempts (199) and 12th in free-throws made (147). She also leads the SoCon with five 30-point games and 13 20-points games.

Senior Shamauria Bridges earned First Team All-SoCon honors by the conference media while she was named Second Team All-SoCon by the coaches. Bridges this season ranks second on the team with 15.5 points per game and in conference play has averaged 17.7 points.

Bridges has become one of the most prolific three-point shooters in ETSU history as she set the single-season record for three’s made this season (89) and now has three of the top five three-point single-season performances at ETSU. With 89 threes’ made this season the Miramar, Fla., native has the fifth most three’s in a season in SoCon history.

Garnering Third Team All-SoCon honors by both the league’s media and head coaches is sophomore Raven Dean. Dean leads the Bucs in rebounding at 6.7 per game while averaging 9.3 points.

This season Dean has recorded six double-doubles which ranks as fifth most in the SoCon this year. From Jan.26 through Feb.4, the Charlotte, N.C. native recorded four straight double digit rebound performances including three double-doubles. In 2016, Dean has registered eight games in which she has recorded double digit rebounds.

It’s the third straight season ETSU has had at least three players named to postseason all-conference teams. Mercer guard Kahlia Lawrence was named SoCon Player of the Year while UNCG guard Nadine Soliman was named Freshman of the Year. Chattanooga’s Jasmine Joyner was named Defensive Player of the Year and UNCG’s Trina Patterson was named Coach of the Year. Each of these awards were tabbed by both the league’s coaches and media.

All-Conference Teams – COACHES

First Team:

Tianna Tarter, ETSU

Whitney Bunn, Furman

Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer

Sydni Means, Mercer

Jasmine Joyner, Chattanooga

Second Team:

Shamauria Bridges, ETSU

Cierra Carter, Furman

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Hannah Nichols, Samford

Chelsey Shumpert, Chattanooga

Chloe Wanink, Wofford

Third Team:

Raven Dean, ETSU

Bailey Williams, UNCG

Queen Alford, Chattanooga

Keiana Gilbert, Chattanooga

Sherae Bonner, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Team:

Le’Jzae Davidson, Furman

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Te’ja Twitty, UNCG

Katie Allen, Samford

Lakelyn Bouldin, Chattanooga

All-Conference Teams – MEDIA

First Team:

Shamauria Bridges, ETSU

Tianna Tarter, ETSU

Whitney Bunn, Furman

Kahlia Lawrence, Mercer

Jasmine Joyner, Chattanooga

Second Team:

Sydni Means, Mercer

Nadine Soliman, UNCG

Hannah Nichols, Samford

Chelsey Shumpert, Chattanooga

Chloe Wanink, Wofford

Third Team:

Raven Dean, ETSU

Cierra Carter, Furman

Bailey Williams, UNCG

Queen Alford, Chattanooga

Sherae Bonner, Western Carolina