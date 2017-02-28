E&H men’s basketball finishes season Ranked No. 5 In Division 3 S. Region

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Basketball Team completes the 2016-17 season as the No. 5 ranked team in the NCAA Division III South Region, NCAA officials announced Monday. The rankings were released along with the bracket for the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.

E&H, which reached the championship game of the 2017 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament, is one of three ODAC schools to appear in the final regional rankings of the season. League champion Guilford College is second while Virginia Wesleyan College moves into the number six spot.

Emory & Henry posted a 20-8 overall record this season with a 12-4 mark in conference play. The Wasps made the title game of the ODAC Tournament this past weekend, their furthest advancement in the postseason since the 1994 season.

In addition to Guilford, automatic qualifiers for the 2017 NCAA Division III Tournament from the South Region include Hardin-Simmons College, LaGrange College, Rhodes College, Texas Lutheran University. There was only one at-large bid from the South Region this year, which went to Emory University.

The other E&H opponent in the tournament this year is the University of Scranton, which won the Landmark Conference Championship and earned an automatic bid. The Wasps faced off against the Royals in the Puerto Rico Clasico in December.