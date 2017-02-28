Car drives into band at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, AL

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
gulf-shores-car-drives-into-band

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) – The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response after a car drove into a crowd of people right before the start of a parade in Gulf Shores, AL.

The number of injuries and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, but multiple people are injured.

We’re told a marching band was in the area of the crash. Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances with several patients on stretchers.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are also on the scene of the crash. The Gulf Shores Parade has been canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade

