Bucs alter spring football practice schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2017) – Due to inclement weather expected to the Tri-Cities region this week, ETSU football head coach Carl Torbush and his staff announced changes to the Buccaneers’ spring practice schedule on Tuesday.

ETSU will now open spring practice on Monday, March 13 and will conclude spring practice with the Mountain States Health Alliance Spring Game on Saturday, April 8 at Kermit Tipton Stadium . In addition to the spring game, the Bucs will also two scrimmages on March 23 and on March 30. Times and locations of the scrimmages will be released at a later date.

“With the threat of severe weather that is expected to hit our area all week, we’ve decided to push back spring practice until after spring break,” said Coach Torbush. “Our first practice will now be on March 13 and we will end with the spring game on April 8. Our intention was to have two-to-three practices before spring break for evaluation purposes, but with the inclement weather that is forecasted to hit our area, we felt it was best for our program to begin practice after spring break. We felt it was best to make this decision now instead of pushing back the start date day-by-day.”

Below is the tentative spring practice schedule:

Monday, March 13 – Practice #1

Tuesday, March 14 – Practice #2

Thursday, March 16 – Practice #3

Friday, March 17 – Practice #4

Monday, March 20 – Practice #5

Tuesday, March 21 – Practice #6

Wednesday, March 22 – Practice #7

Thursday, March 23 – Scrimmage #1 (Location and Time TBD)

Monday, March 27 – Practice #9

Tuesday, March 28 – Practice #10

Thursday, March 30 – Scrimmage #2 (Location and Time TBD)

Monday, April 3 – Practice #12

Tuesday, April 4 – Practice #13

Thursday, April 6 – Practice #14

Saturday, April 8

ETSU Football Family “State of the Program” – 9-10:30 a.m.; Located inside Humphreys Center (Second Floor of the west side of the Mini Dome); Open to all former players, coaches, cheerleaders, and support staff

– 9-10:30 a.m.; Located inside Humphreys Center (Second Floor of the west side of the Mini Dome); Open to all former players, coaches, cheerleaders, and support staff MSHA Spring Game (12 p.m. @ Kermit Tipton Stadium)

ETSU Baseball vs. Western Carolina (2 p.m. @ Thomas Stadium)

Buccaneer Bash Auction – 6:30 p.m. – MSHA Athletic Center – $65 per person – Please call (423) 439-4738 for additional information or to reserve your spot

Please note, practice days and times are subject to change . Practices will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held on the practice fields adjacent the Basler Center for Physical Activity. Practices and scrimmages are free and open to the general public. For schedule changes, please follow @ETSUFootball on Twitter for updates.