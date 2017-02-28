BCM Museum wants to expand; needs approval from city council to apply for grant

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will once again vote on whether to approve a grant to help the Birthplace of Country Music Museum expand.

Bristol, VA Vice Mayor, Archie Hubbard says it’s the building next to its current location.

“We have a new hotel coming in on one end, we have the museum on the other and there’s one building in between those two buildings that the Birthplace of Country Music owns and they want to have that remodeled,” Hubbard said.

The 17,000 square foot building would be used for office and educational space and more.

BCM Museum Director, Jessica Turner says in order for the $4 million project to move forward, the Bristol, Virginia City Council must approve a grant managed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“In order to do that we have to get a city resolution that says they’ll submit the grant on our behalf,” Turner said.

But earlier this month, the motion failed because there was no second and therefore no vote.

“Maybe the city council didn’t have a full understanding of the grant program that we were applying for or the fact that we are shovel ready to begin this project,” Turner said.

The $600,000 grant requires a one to one match, which the museum says it has.

The city does not have to pay for the expansion – it just needs approval from the city council to apply for the grant.

Hubbard says he agrees with the proposal. He said the remodel would bring in jobs and more business to the downtown area.

“There’s all kinds of pluses that I saw,” Hubbard said.

Wednesday, March 1 is the deadline to apply for the grant, so city council members must approve it in Tuesday night’s meeting for the process to move forward.

“If everything goes as planned this will help complete our funding and in a couple of years we’ll be ready to be in that space and using it to meet our mission,” Turner said.

The Bristol, VA City Council meets at 6 p.m.

