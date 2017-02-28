Amazon S3 servers causing worldwide internet hiccups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re noticing some of your favorite websites or apps aren’t working properly this afternoon, here’s the reason why.

AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is having a problem with its cloud service. The company blames “increase error rates” and says “we are actively working to remediate the errors.”

The facility is based in Virginia.

The problem has knocked some sites offline, caused images to go missing on others or left websites running like they’re on a dial-up connection.

Sites like Imgur, Medium, Expedia, Mailchimp, Buffer and even the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all been impacted. Also ironically impacted, DownDetector.com, which is a website that tracks when other websites are down.