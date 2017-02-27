Wendy’s plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. Wendy’s says it is investigating reports of “unusual activity” on payment cards that had been used at some of its restaurants. The company says it learned from payment industry contacts in January 2016 of reports indicating fraudulent charges may have occurred on cards that had been used legitimately at some of its locations. Wendy's says it is has launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts and that it is cooperating with law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. Wendy’s says it is investigating reports of “unusual activity” on payment cards that had been used at some of its restaurants. The company says it learned from payment industry contacts in January 2016 of reports indicating fraudulent charges may have occurred on cards that had been used legitimately at some of its locations. Wendy's says it is has launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts and that it is cooperating with law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Wendy’s chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. And they allow customers of the fast food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.

Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about customers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a typical location will get three kiosks.

Trimm estimates the company will see a return on its investment in less than two years.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter for now.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s