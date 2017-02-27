VSP: Missing Russell County, VA man rescued from deep hollow

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Troopers from Virginia State Police say a missing 70-year-old man is safe after he was rescued from a deep hollow in southwest Virginia.

On Thursday night, VSP received a call that Harvey Sutherland, of Russell County, had been missing for eight hours after he traveled to Dickenson County.

According to VSP, troopers, a tactical team, canine and an aviation unit searched for Sutherland into the following day.

After an intensive search, officers say he was found Friday morning in a deep hollow surrounded by rock cliff. A VSP med-flight helicopter airlifted him to paramedics and he was later transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.