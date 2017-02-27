Va. governor candidate Corey Stewart visits Abingdon, discusses repeal of Obamacare

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Supporters and protesters of President Donald Trump and his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act gathered in Abingdon, Virginia outside of Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office Monday afternoon.

On one side of Main Street, Trump voters joined with Republican candidate for Virginia Governor Corey Stewart to praise the president’s accomplishments so far and to support future actions against Obamacare.

On the other side of the street, protestors stood against both President Trump and the candidate for governor, saying that it is too dangerous to repeal Obamacare.

Despite some shouting and obvious disagreement between the two sides, everything remained peaceful in Abingdon.

Stewart said that he was very glad to see the people who supported President Trump’s candidacy continue to support his presidency.

“This part of the state was one of the most strongly pro-Trump areas in the entire country,” Stewart said. “Not just in Virginia but in the entire country.”

Stewart’s campaign will be built on a pro-Trump platform and he made it clear that he lines up with the president’s opinion of the Affordable Care Act.

“When I’m governor, we are going to work with the Trump administration to not only repeal Obamacare but we are going to replace it with a system designed by Virginians for Virginians that is going to offer better medical coverage for Virginia citizens at a lesser cost,” Stewart said.

Protestors on the other side of the street did not share his optimism.

Laurel Flaccavento said that while the Affordable Care Act needs some work, it would be disastrous to repeal it.

“Obamacare’s got some problems and it is expensive for a lot of people, but it does insure millions of people who weren’t insured before,” Flaccavento said. “So, I’m out here saying we probably need to improve Obamacare. Everybody has the right to healthcare.”

