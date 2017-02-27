The doc is in: Summit Family Medicine opens in Surgoinsville

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A new medical group opened its doors in Hawkins County.

Summit Family Medicine in Greeneville opened a satellite clinic in Surgoinsville off of Highway 11W.

The office has been open for about two weeks, but held its ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

The facility offers primary care, laboratory services, physical examinations and more.

Practice Manager, Tammy Jeffers, says this is the only doctor’s office in Surgoinsville and the first one to open its doors in the town in about 10 years.

“We’re here and we’re eager to serve their needs, whatever they might be. We take walk-ins so don’t think you have to have an appointment if you’re sick or you have a problem going on, stop by, we’ll try our very best to work you in,” Jeffers said.

Summit Family Medicine is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is closed from noon until one for lunch.

