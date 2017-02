CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that happen near a championship basketball game Saturday.

The incident occurred about an half hour before the start of the CIAA Men’s Title game at the Spectrum Center.

Investigators say more than 100 bullets were fired during the shootout. Luckily no one was injured.

Nearby apartments as well as vehicles in the area were damaged by the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.