Right now newsdesk: Officials to stop Oroville Dam outflow to clear debris

FILE - This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. California water authorities will cut the outflow from the dam to allow workers to remove debris piled at the base of its main spillway. The Department of Water Resources said Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 it will start gradually reducing outflows from the Oroville Dam in Northern California starting Monday morning and completely stop them by the afternoon. (William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources via AP, File)
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California water authorities will cut the outflow from a dam to allow workers to remove debris piled at the base of its main spillway.

The Department of Water Resources said Sunday it will start gradually reducing outflows from the Oroville Dam in Northern California starting Monday morning and completely stop them by the afternoon.

It says it will stop the outflow from the nation’s tallest dam for several days to allow workers to clear debris and silt from a pool at the bottom of the spillway. Removing the debris will protect a shuttered underground hydroelectric plant and allow it to resume operations.

The department says the reservoir’s water level has been reduced by 60 feet since Feb. 12, when nearly 200,000 people were evacuated for fear an emergency spillway could fail.

