Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon underway; Call or text to donate

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Organizations and restaurants are teaming up this week to help the region’s only children’s hospital. On Monday and Tuesday, February 27-28, Mountain States Health Alliance is hosting its fifth annual radiothon to benefit Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

It one of the children’s hospital’s biggest fundraisers of the year. This year’s goal: to raise $270,000 to help Niswonger purchase needed items like a pediatric ambulance, incubators, syringe pumps and other supplies for the neonatal intensive care unit.

Organizers say donations from last year’s event are being used to create a neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) unit. The NAS unit is expected to open this spring.

The radiothon starts each morning at 7:00 a.m. and will broadcast live until 7:00 p.m. on four of Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s radio stations:

To participate in the radiothon, visit www.NiswongerChildrensRadiothon.com. You can also text ‘FORHOPE’ to 243725 to make a donation, or call 1-855-611-KIDS (5437) during the radiothon.

Then on Tuesday, local restaurants are teaming up for “Dine Out For Kids”. A portion of their proceeds will go to help the children’s hospital. The restaurants that are participating are:

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Cootie Brown’s in both Bristol and Johnson City

Cranberries

East Coast Wings + Grill in both Johnson City and Kingsport

Gourmet and Company

Mona Lisa’s Gelato and Cafe

Open Doors Coffee House

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

Arby’s, Hardee, and McAllister’s Deli have already made donations.

Niswonger is located in Johnson City. It’s home to one the eight St. Jude affiliate clinics in the nation and in 2016 the hospital opened the first-of-its-kind Shriners Hospital for Children Pediatric Orthopaedics Clinic.

Phones open @7AM but you can text to donate any time!Text FORHOPE to 243725 & help support Niswonger Children's Hospital.#NiswongerRadiothon pic.twitter.com/tvPI7zBPz3 — MountainStatesHealth (@Mountain_States) February 27, 2017