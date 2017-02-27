Gainesboro man arrested after pretending to be with the TBI

GAINESBORO, TN – Authorities have arrested a middle Tennessee man who they believed impersonated a TBI Special Agent

Eric Quick of Gainesboro was arrested last week. He has been charged with Criminal impersonation.

Investigators say they received a report that someone had entered a massage therapy business in Murfreesboro while claiming to be with the TBI.

Agents later learned the man told employees he was there to do an inspection and wanted a session with a therapist.

The man claimed it was all part of an undercover investigation into human trafficking in massage therapy businesses.

The man has since been identified as Eric Quick and there is no record of Quick ever working with the TBI.

Quick has since been arrested and jailed on a $1,500.00 dollar bond.

