Loy leads ETSU to huge day as Bucs sit 2nd at Kiawah Island Classic

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Feb. 27, 2016) – Sophomore Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) led the ETSU women’s golf team on day two of the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic as she finished 3-under 69 to lead the Bucs to a second place showing after Monday’s outing at the Oak Point Golf Club.

The Buccaneer squad had one of the best performances out of the entire field as they shot 9-over 297 to improve three spots moving into second place in the 43-team field. After sitting second, ETSU will fight for the championship at the Osprey Point Golf Course on Tuesday.

Yesterday ETSU was tied for fifth place, but four teams in the top-5 fell in the standings as the Bucs improved three positions to move into runner-up status at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Leading the Bucs to a three-slot improvement was 2016 All-Freshman Team member, Loy. She started off red-hot on Monday as she sank back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes of the day. After sitting 2-under through the first five holes, Loy recorded a bogey, but penciled a birdie on the eighth hole to finish the first nine holes at 2-under. In the final six holes of the outing, Loy sank three birdies as she rounded out her score at 3-under 69.

After tying her best round of the season, Loy is tied for third individually and is three strokes away from matching first place Laura Fuenfstueck of College of Charleston.

Also tying a season-best was junior Dominika Czudkova (Cesky Tesin, Czech Republic) as she finished her second round with a 2-over 74. She finished the front nine at 1-over, but after making the turn, she quickly recorded three birdies on the first four holes. Two of those holes came on par-5s with the third birdie coming on a par-3.

Both Rachel Pollock (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) and Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalore, India) rounded out the scores for the team as the duo each recorded 5-over 77 on Monday.

Leading the team leaderboard is Coastal Carolina who holds a seven-stroke advantage over the Blue and Gold. The Bucs have a one-stroke lead over host school College of Charleston and Charleston Southern.

On the individual leaderboard, Fuenfstueck is leading at 6-under, 138, and one stroke behind her is No. 75 Malene Krolboll Hansen of Coastal Carolina.

The final round of the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. with a shotgun start. The Bucs are paired with Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston and Charleston Southern on the Osprey Point Golf Course.