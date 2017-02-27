Knoxville nail salon owner charged with sexual battery of patrons

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A South Knoxville nail salon owner was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual battery of his patrons.

The Knoxville Police Department says Dan Van Tran, 48, is charged with two counts of sexual battery. Tran owns Nails So Happy Salon located at 7554 Mountain Grove Drive near Lowe’s off Chapman Highway.

One female victim said she was sitting in a massage chair getting a pedicure when Tran began pushing her pant legs up to her thighs. When the victim told him to stop and started to get up out of the chair, she says Tran grabbed her private area twice.

As the victim tried to run out of the store, she said Tran pushed her up against a column where he hugged and kissed her before she was finally able to get away.

Another victim said she, too, was getting a pedicure when Tran tried pushing her pant legs up to her thighs. The second victim managed to run out to the parking lot, but says Tran followed her and met her at her car, trying to get her phone number.

Police say there may be more victims and are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Tran to come forward and contact Investigator Tom Thurman at (865) 215-7317.

Tran is being held on $10,000 bond. More charges may be filed.