Honaker, VA man killed in motorcycle crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virgina state troopers confirmed on Monday morning a Honaker, VA man was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Virginia State Police reports the crash happened in Russell County around 2:40 a.m on Route 19 – less than a mile south of Route 660.

Troopers say 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Route 19 when its rider lost control. According to a report, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

It’s rider, 22-year-old Anthony Hicks of Honaker, VA died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.