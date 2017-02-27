Sheriff: Body found in Unicoi County with multiple stab wounds; Person of interest in custody

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide, according to the sheriff.
A person was found dead on Monday morning with multiple stab wounds at a home located on Tipton Street. The victim’s name is being withheld until the next-of-kin has been notified.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to News Channel 11 a person of interest in custody.
A nearby high school was placed on lockdown until the scene was secured. The high school is no longer on lockdown.
News Channel 11 observed multiple law enforcement vehicles outside a home. The home is roped off by crime scene tape.
News Channel 11 also confirmed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office.
We’ll have a live report from the scene beginning on the news at Noon. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.
