Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean announces run for governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean announced he will run for the governor of Tennessee in 2018.

The democrat said he will be assembling his campaign team this week.

Dean is expected to name a treasurer Monday before building his campaign staff.

After conferring with his family, Dean said he would run knowing it could be an uphill battle for a democrat to win in very republican Tennessee.

The two-time mayor said he is determined there is a path for him to win.

Dean had been traveling the state and taking its measure in recent months. He’s also written a new book touting the booming city’s successes, including many that took place or accelerated while he was mayor between 2007 and 2015.

He says the early start of a bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam would be necessary to overcome the fundraising and organizational challenges democratic candidates face in Tennessee.

Dean says one of his goals as governor is to create opportunities for everyone in the state.

“Having managed a city through the Great Recession and a historic flood, I learned that problem-solving doesn’t begin with one person. And I also know there is no Democratic or Republican solution to problems. It begins with all of us working together and so that’s the foundation on which we’re going to build this campaign,” Dean said. “Tennessee is a great state that is poised to move forward if we focus on the right work. As Governor, I want to create opportunity for all Tennesseans, regardless of where they live, and that starts with education and jobs.”