Father of a Navy Seal killed in Yemen is demanding answers into his son’s death

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The father of a Navy Seal killed in Yemen last month is calling for an investigation into his son’s death.

Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens died in an intelligence-gathering raid that left several other soldiers injured.

His father, Bill Owens, is asking why the raid went ahead so early in the Trump presidency.

Owens also accused the White House of hiding behind his son’s death to prevent an investigation.

He also said he refused to meet President Trump after his son’s boy was returned home.

Sources say that three military investigations into the raid are underway.